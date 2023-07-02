Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GBBK) Short Interest Down 42.9% in June

Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GBBK – Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the May 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Global Blockchain Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of GBBK remained flat at $10.44 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 13 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,714. Global Blockchain Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $11.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Global Blockchain Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $138,000. Elequin Securities LLC boosted its stake in Global Blockchain Acquisition by 3,182.3% during the fourth quarter. Elequin Securities LLC now owns 16,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 16,198 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Global Blockchain Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $190,000. Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in Global Blockchain Acquisition by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 99,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 24,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Blockchain Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $443,000.

Global Blockchain Acquisition Company Profile

Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to pursue targets that are focused on blockchain infrastructure, blockchain applications, and related technologies.

