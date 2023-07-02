Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) Short Interest Down 40.3% in June

Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 40.3% from the May 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Global Self Storage in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Get Global Self Storage alerts:

Global Self Storage Stock Performance

SELF remained flat at $5.05 during trading on Friday. 11,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,232. Global Self Storage has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $6.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.26 million, a P/E ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 0.21.

Global Self Storage Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Global Self Storage

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Global Self Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.00%.

In other Global Self Storage news, CEO Mark Campbell Winmill bought 7,800 shares of Global Self Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.12 per share, with a total value of $39,936.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,274.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 8,360 shares of company stock valued at $42,781 in the last three months. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Global Self Storage by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 257,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 113,707 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Global Self Storage in the third quarter valued at $2,116,000. Goodwin Daniel L purchased a new position in shares of Global Self Storage in the first quarter valued at $180,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Self Storage by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 15,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new position in shares of Global Self Storage in the first quarter valued at $79,000. 29.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global Self Storage

(Free Report)

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global Self Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Self Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.