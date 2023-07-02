Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) Short Interest Update

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,360,000 shares, a growth of 103.6% from the May 31st total of 1,650,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,173,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOTZ. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 149.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF in the first quarter valued at about $181,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 94.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 21.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BOTZ opened at $28.74 on Friday. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF has a 52-week low of $17.33 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.25 and a 200-day moving average of $25.53.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Increases Dividend

About Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05.

The Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides market- cap selected and weighted exposure to companies involved in the development and production of robots or artificial intelligence. BOTZ was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

