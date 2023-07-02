Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) Short Interest Update

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,900 shares, an increase of 49.4% from the May 31st total of 33,400 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Good Times Restaurants Trading Up 0.3 %

Good Times Restaurants stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.40. 10,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,396. The company has a market cap of $39.85 million, a P/E ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.02. Good Times Restaurants has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $3.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.75.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $34.79 million for the quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GTIM. TheStreet upgraded shares of Good Times Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants in a research note on Sunday, June 25th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Good Times Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Good Times Restaurants by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 393,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 8,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Good Times Restaurants by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares during the last quarter. 11.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

