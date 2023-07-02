Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Purchases 5,216 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC – Free Report) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,216 shares during the quarter. John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF accounts for 1.0% of Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JHSC. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $521,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 985.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 102,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 92,813 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 26.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 165,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,832,000 after acquiring an additional 34,452 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 385,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,276,000 after acquiring an additional 19,447 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JHSC opened at $33.46 on Friday. John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $27.83 and a 12 month high of $34.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.97. The firm has a market cap of $359.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.1405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.

The John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (JHSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Small Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by relative price and profitability. Securities are weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers.

