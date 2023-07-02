Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG) Short Interest Update

Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG – Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) Stock Up 15.1 %

Shares of ETCG traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.55. 343,326 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,893. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.78. Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust has a 52 week low of $2.86 and a 52 week high of $16.35.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.