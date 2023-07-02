Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Short Interest Up 52.8% in June

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, an increase of 52.8% from the May 31st total of 5,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 50,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

In related news, Director Matthew A. Drapkin purchased 50,000 shares of Great Elm Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.97 per share, for a total transaction of $98,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,857,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,659,241.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Great Elm Group news, Director Matthew A. Drapkin acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.97 per share, with a total value of $98,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,857,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,659,241.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason W. Reese acquired 243,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $487,980.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,011,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,022,958. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 576,051 shares of company stock worth $1,153,434. 47.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Great Elm Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 715,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 19,824 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Great Elm Group by 41.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Great Elm Group during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Great Elm Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,551,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,175,000 after buying an additional 71,485 shares during the period. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Great Elm Group by 172.9% in the first quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 144,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 91,649 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:GEG traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.05. 2,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,874. Great Elm Group has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $2.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 22.07 and a quick ratio of 22.07.

Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.90 million for the quarter. Great Elm Group had a negative net margin of 75.75% and a negative return on equity of 86.30%.

Great Elm Group, Inc engages in the durable medical equipment and investment management businesses. The company distributes respiratory care equipment, including positive air pressure equipment and supplies, ventilators and oxygen equipment, and replacement parts, as well as provides sleep study services; and rents medical equipment.

