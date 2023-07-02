Greentown China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GTWCF) Short Interest Down 42.5% in June

Greentown China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GTWCF – Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 998,500 shares, a decrease of 42.5% from the May 31st total of 1,736,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Greentown China Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:GTWCF remained flat at $1.63 during trading hours on Friday. Greentown China has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.63.
About Greentown China
