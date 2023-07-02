Greentown China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GTWCF) Short Interest Down 42.5% in June

Greentown China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GTWCF – Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 998,500 shares, a decrease of 42.5% from the May 31st total of 1,736,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Greentown China Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:GTWCF remained flat at $1.63 during trading hours on Friday. Greentown China has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.63.

Get Greentown China alerts:

About Greentown China

(Free Report)

See Also

Greentown China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and related business in China. It operates through Property Development, Hotel Operations, Property Investment, Project Management, and Other segments. The company develops and sells residential properties.

Receive News & Ratings for Greentown China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greentown China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.