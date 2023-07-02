Grin (GRIN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.55 Million

Grin (GRIN) traded up 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. In the last week, Grin has traded down 25.9% against the dollar. Grin has a market capitalization of $3.55 million and $465,743.78 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can now be bought for $0.0362 or 0.00000118 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,747.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.80 or 0.00366859 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $298.67 or 0.00971390 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00012452 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.51 or 0.00544790 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00066692 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003273 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.21 or 0.00160038 BTC.

About Grin

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

