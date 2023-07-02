Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Stock Down 0.5 %

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte stock opened at $84.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.35. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 1-year low of $46.53 and a 1-year high of $92.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Announces Dividend

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte ( NASDAQ:OMAB Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $172.52 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 55.32% and a net margin of 32.68%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $2.1262 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s payout ratio is 41.59%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMAB. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 62.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 532 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 225.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 651 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

