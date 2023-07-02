Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $103.17.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HAE. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $103.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd.

In other Haemonetics news, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $191,992.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,944. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAE. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Haemonetics by 163.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,802 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Haemonetics by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,802 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Haemonetics by 300.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,039 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 24,785 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Haemonetics by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Haemonetics by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,732 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HAE opened at $85.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.18, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.39. Haemonetics has a twelve month low of $62.81 and a twelve month high of $91.39.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $304.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.53 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 20.13%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Haemonetics will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

