Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTLZF) Short Interest Up 98.9% in June

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTLZF – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, an increase of 98.9% from the May 31st total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Hamilton Thorne Price Performance

OTCMKTS HTLZF remained flat at $1.11 during trading hours on Friday. Hamilton Thorne has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.18.

Get Hamilton Thorne alerts:

Hamilton Thorne Company Profile

(Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers precision laser systems, imaging systems, and other equipment and consumables for the ART and developmental biology research markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Thorne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Thorne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.