Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI – Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,600 shares, a drop of 49.5% from the May 31st total of 126,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 556,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Harbor Custom Development Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of HCDI traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.02. The company had a trading volume of 23,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,911. Harbor Custom Development has a 1-year low of $2.69 and a 1-year high of $30.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.53.

Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($12.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.40) by ($9.45). Harbor Custom Development had a negative net margin of 65.06% and a negative return on equity of 108.57%. The business had revenue of $4.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.60 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Harbor Custom Development will post -7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Harbor Custom Development

Harbor Custom Development, Inc operates as a real estate development company in Washington, California, Texas, and Florida. The company is involved in land development cycle, which includes land acquisition, entitlement, development, and construction of project infrastructure; single and multi-family vertical construction; and marketing and sale of various residential projects.

