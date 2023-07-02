Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDIZ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDIZ – Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,800 shares, a decrease of 52.0% from the May 31st total of 91,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Harbor Custom Development Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ HCDIZ remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02. Harbor Custom Development has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.49.
About Harbor Custom Development
