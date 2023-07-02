Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Receives $14.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hawaiian by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,356,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,701,000 after purchasing an additional 692,526 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 50.1% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,167,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392,279 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hawaiian by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,538,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,838,000 after purchasing an additional 44,393 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Hawaiian by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,845,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,051,000 after purchasing an additional 185,579 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Hawaiian by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,170,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,767,000 after purchasing an additional 259,426 shares in the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hawaiian Stock Up 0.7 %

Hawaiian stock opened at $10.77 on Friday. Hawaiian has a fifty-two week low of $7.34 and a fifty-two week high of $17.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $555.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.74.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported ($2.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.28) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $612.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.15 million. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a negative return on equity of 59.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.54) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hawaiian will post -3.36 EPS for the current year.

Hawaiian Company Profile

(Free Report

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. It provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; New York City, New York; Austin, Texas; and Boston, Massachusetts.

Featured Stories

