Head-To-Head Analysis: Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) versus SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS)

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT – Free Report) and SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.1% of Vaxart shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.7% of SAB Biotherapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Vaxart shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.9% of SAB Biotherapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Vaxart alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vaxart and SAB Biotherapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vaxart $110,000.00 899.89 -$107.76 million ($0.83) -0.88 SAB Biotherapeutics $23.90 million 1.75 -$18.74 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

SAB Biotherapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Vaxart.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Vaxart and SAB Biotherapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vaxart 0 1 2 0 2.67 SAB Biotherapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Vaxart currently has a consensus price target of $4.75, suggesting a potential upside of 550.68%. SAB Biotherapeutics has a consensus price target of $3.67, suggesting a potential upside of 341.77%. Given Vaxart’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Vaxart is more favorable than SAB Biotherapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Vaxart and SAB Biotherapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaxart N/A -92.58% -67.32% SAB Biotherapeutics -213.54% -87.92% -52.78%

Risk & Volatility

Vaxart has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SAB Biotherapeutics has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SAB Biotherapeutics beats Vaxart on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vaxart

(Free Report)

Vaxart, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase II clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine, an oral vaccine platform, which is in preclinical stage; coronavirus vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection; human papillomavirus therapeutic vaccine that targets HPV 16 and HPV 18 for cervical cancers and precancerous cervical dysplasia. The company has license agreement with Altesa Biosciences, Inc. to develop and commercialize Vapendavir, a capsid-binding broad spectrum antiviral. Vaxart, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About SAB Biotherapeutics

(Free Report)

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies based on human antibodies. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at infectious diseases and immune and autoimmune disorders, including infectious diseases, influenza, CDI, type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and oncology, as well as immunology, gastroenterology, and respiratory diseases. The company also uses its DiversitAb immunotherapy platform to produce fully-human polyclonal antibodies without the need for human donors or plasma. In addition, its lead product candidates include SAB-185, a fully-human polyclonal antibody therapeutic candidate that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19; and SAB-176, a fully-human polyclonal antibody therapeutic candidate that is in development for the treatment or prevention of severe influenza. Further, the company's pre-clinical product candidates in development for autoimmune diseases include SAB-142 for type 1 diabetes and organ transplant induction/rejection. SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.