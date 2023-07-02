Head to Head Comparison: LATAM Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:LTMAY) versus Global Crossing Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:JETMF)

LATAM Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:LTMAY – Free Report) and Global Crossing Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:JETMF – Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.9% of Global Crossing Airlines Group shares are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of LATAM Airlines Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.8% of Global Crossing Airlines Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares LATAM Airlines Group and Global Crossing Airlines Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LATAM Airlines Group 18.02% -45.94% 13.64% Global Crossing Airlines Group -15.16% N/A -20.00%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LATAM Airlines Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Global Crossing Airlines Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for LATAM Airlines Group and Global Crossing Airlines Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Risk and Volatility

LATAM Airlines Group has a beta of 3.24, meaning that its share price is 224% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Crossing Airlines Group has a beta of 20.41, meaning that its share price is 1,941% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LATAM Airlines Group and Global Crossing Airlines Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LATAM Airlines Group $9.36 billion 34.91 $1.34 billion N/A N/A Global Crossing Airlines Group $97.11 million 0.58 -$15.82 million ($0.32) -3.13

LATAM Airlines Group has higher revenue and earnings than Global Crossing Airlines Group.

Summary

LATAM Airlines Group beats Global Crossing Airlines Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LATAM Airlines Group



LATAM Airlines Group S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services primarily in Chile, Peru, Ecuador, Colombia, Brazil, other Latin American countries, the Caribbean, North America, Europe, and Oceania. It offers other services, such as ground handling, courier, logistics, and maintenance services. The company was formerly known as LAN Airlines S.A. and changed its name to LATAM Airlines Group S.A. in June 2012. LATAM Airlines Group S.A. was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

About Global Crossing Airlines Group



Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. operates in the airline business in the United States, Europe, Canada, and Central and South America. It operates a US Part 121 flag and supplemental airline using the Airbus A320 family of aircraft, as well as the Airbus A321 freighter. The company offers aircraft, crew, and maintenance and insurance using wet lease contracts to airlines and non-airlines; and passenger aircraft charter services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of eight aircraft. The company is based in Miami, Florida.

