Head-To-Head Survey: Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) and SEB (OTC:SEBYF)

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Free Report) and SEB (OTC:SEBYF – Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Flexsteel Industries and SEB’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flexsteel Industries $544.28 million 0.18 $1.85 million $0.81 23.59 SEB N/A N/A N/A C$3.49 26.36

Flexsteel Industries has higher revenue and earnings than SEB. Flexsteel Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SEB, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Dividends

33.4% of Flexsteel Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.4% of SEB shares are held by institutional investors. 12.0% of Flexsteel Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Flexsteel Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. SEB pays an annual dividend of C$1.39 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Flexsteel Industries pays out 74.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SEB pays out 39.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Flexsteel Industries and SEB, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flexsteel Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A SEB 1 1 1 0 2.00

SEB has a consensus target price of C$100.67, suggesting a potential upside of 9.43%. Given SEB’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SEB is more favorable than Flexsteel Industries.

Profitability

This table compares Flexsteel Industries and SEB’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flexsteel Industries 1.05% 3.57% 1.74% SEB N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Flexsteel Industries beats SEB on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Flexsteel Industries

Flexsteel Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and online marketer of upholstered furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It provides upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, kitchen storage, bedroom furniture, and outdoor furniture. The company distributes its products through e-commerce channels and dealer network. It is also involved in export activities. Flexsteel Industries, Inc. was founded in 1893 and is based in Dubuque, Iowa.

About SEB

SEB SA designs, manufactures, and markets small domestic equipment worldwide. It offers kitchen electrics including electrical cooking products, such as deep fryers, rice cookers, electrical pressure cookers, informal meal appliances, waffle makers, grills, toasters, and multicookers; beverage preparation products, which includes filter and pod coffee makers, espresso machines, electrical kettles, and home beer-taps; and food preparation products comprising blenders, soy milk makers, cooking food processors, kitchen machines, mixers, and beaters. The company also provides home and personal care, which includes linen care, such as irons and steam generators, and garment steamers; canister vacuum cleaners with or without dust bag, steam and upright vacuum cleaners and sweepers, and versatile vacuums, and robots; home comfort products, such as fans, heaters, and air purifiers; and personal care products including hair care appliances, depilators, electrical beard trimmers and hair clippers, and bathroom scales. In addition, it offers cookware comprising frying pans, saucepans, woks, pressure cookers, bakeware, kitchen utensils, food storage containers, vacuum flasks, and mugs. The company provides its products under various consumer brands including Aron, Asia Vina, Calor, Clock, EMSA, imusa, Kaiser, Krupus, Maharaj Whiteline, MIRRO, Moulinex, OBH NORDICA, PANEX, Rochedo, Rowenta, Samurai, Seb, SUPOR, Tefal T-fal, umco, and WearEver brands. Further, it offers under premium brands, which includes All-Clad, Krampouz, Lagostina, Silit, and WMF brands; and professional brands, such as HEPP, Schaerer Coffee ProCare, Wilbur Curtis, and Zummo brands. The company was founded in 1857 and is headquartered in Écully, France.

