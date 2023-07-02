Head-To-Head Survey: Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNY) & Pearson (NYSE:PSO)

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNY – Free Report) and Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Schibsted ASA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.4% of Pearson shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Pearson shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Schibsted ASA pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Pearson pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Schibsted ASA pays out 0.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Pearson has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Pearson is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Schibsted ASA N/A N/A N/A Pearson N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Schibsted ASA and Pearson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Schibsted ASA and Pearson’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Schibsted ASA N/A N/A N/A $12.97 1.43 Pearson $4.75 billion 1.58 $299.33 million N/A N/A

Pearson has higher revenue and earnings than Schibsted ASA.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Schibsted ASA and Pearson, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Schibsted ASA 0 1 0 0 2.00 Pearson 0 2 3 0 2.60

Schibsted ASA currently has a consensus target price of $178.50, suggesting a potential upside of 862.26%. Pearson has a consensus target price of $1,022.86, suggesting a potential upside of 9,660.09%. Given Pearson’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pearson is more favorable than Schibsted ASA.

Summary

Pearson beats Schibsted ASA on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Schibsted ASA

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, eCommerce & Distribution, and Financial Services & Ventures segments. It operates online classifieds that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers, and facilitate transactions, including job offers, real estate, cars, travel, consumer goods, and others. The company also publishes newspapers under the VG, Aftenposten, E24, Bergens Tidende, Stavanger Aftenblad, Aftonbladet, Svenska Dagbladet, and Omni brands in paper and digital format; and operates Podme, a podcast platform. In addition, the company distributes newspapers and parcels for businesses and consumers under the Helthjem and Morgenlevering brands. Further, it has a portfolio of digital companies, which include Lendo that offers digital marketplaces for consumer lending; Prisjakt, which offers price comparison for consumers; Ingrid, a delivery platform; Tørn, a marketplace for surplus construction goods; and Savr, a fund platform. The company operates in Norway, Sweden, Finland, Denmark, other European countries, and internationally. Schibsted ASA was founded in 1839 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

About Pearson

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills. The Assessment & Qualifications segment offers Pearson VUE, US student assessment, clinical assessment, UK GCSE, and A levels and international academic qualifications and associated courseware. The Virtual Learning segment provides virtual schools and online program management services. The English Language Learning segment offers Pearson test of English, institutional courseware, and English online solutions. The Higher Education segment engages in the US, Canadian, and international higher education courseware businesses. The Workforce Skills offers BTEC, GED, TalentLens, Faethm, Credly, Pearson college, and apprenticeships. The company was founded in 1844 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

