Hedera (HBAR) Price Tops $0.0508 on Top Exchanges

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. Over the last seven days, Hedera has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $1.64 billion and approximately $18.80 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for about $0.0508 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00043588 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00031705 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00014495 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000185 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004804 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003129 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000874 BTC.

About Hedera

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,249,146,929 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 32,249,146,928.747314 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.04994387 USD and is down -0.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 153 active market(s) with $19,453,214.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

