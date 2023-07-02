Hedera Price Down 4.2% Over Last Week (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $1.61 billion and $17.65 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera coin can now be bought for about $0.0498 or 0.00000163 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Hedera has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hedera alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00042652 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00030963 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00013519 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000185 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004736 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Hedera Profile

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,249,146,929 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 32,249,146,928.747314 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.04994387 USD and is down -0.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 153 active market(s) with $19,453,214.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.