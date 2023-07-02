HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLKHF) Short Interest Down 33.0% in June

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLKHF – Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a drop of 33.0% from the May 31st total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Stock Performance
Shares of HLKHF stock remained flat at $74.39 on Friday. 3 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $77.55 and a 52 week high of $77.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.09.
HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Company Profile
