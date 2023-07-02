Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Short Interest Update

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decline of 42.1% from the May 31st total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:HESAY traded up $4.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $217.60. The company had a trading volume of 18,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,278. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $212.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.90. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a one year low of $106.65 and a one year high of $222.64.

Get Hermès International Société en commandite par actions alerts:

About Hermès International Société en commandite par actions

(Free Report)

See Also

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as travel articles, small leather goods and accessories, saddles, bridles, and a full range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

Receive News & Ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.