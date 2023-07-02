HFG Advisors Inc. Buys 362 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

HFG Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises about 8.3% of HFG Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $7,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.6% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.9% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,332,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 309.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $5.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $369.42. 58,712,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,449,448. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $372.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $345.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $323.60.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.504 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

