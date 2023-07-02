HFG Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

HFG Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the quarter. HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11,366.7% in the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJR stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,401,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,164,161. The firm has a market cap of $68.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $108.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.35.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

