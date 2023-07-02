HFG Advisors Inc. Invests $393,000 in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

HFG Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 21,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STLA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Stellantis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $451,611,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Stellantis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,184,000. SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 8,463,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,189,000 after buying an additional 3,840,653 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Stellantis in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,727,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Stellantis in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,908,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.93% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,502,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,590,993. Stellantis has a 1 year low of $11.37 and a 1 year high of $18.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.49.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

