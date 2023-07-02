Howard Capital Management Group LLC Has $483,000 Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,638 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,852,100 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $8,750,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,459 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,894,257 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,782,790,000 after acquiring an additional 361,614 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,650,462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,451,599 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,175,178 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,096,867,000 after buying an additional 487,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,222,931,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. StockNews.com raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.31.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

Starbucks Trading Up 0.4 %

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $99.06. 6,229,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,906,451. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.96 and a 200-day moving average of $103.45. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $75.73 and a 52 week high of $115.48. The stock has a market cap of $113.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.83%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

