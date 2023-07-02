Howard Capital Management Group LLC Increases Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Well Done LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 5.8% during the first quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 9.3% during the first quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 44.3% during the first quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 1.6% during the first quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 25,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at $204,000. 79.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on MDLZ. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.9 %

MDLZ stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.94. The company had a trading volume of 8,377,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,753,962. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $78.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.66%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

