Howard Capital Management Group LLC Invests $212,000 in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 12.4% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 0.7% in the first quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 76,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,322,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 71,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,364,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Texas Instruments by 6.9% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 78,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,571,000 after acquiring an additional 5,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in Texas Instruments by 5.9% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TXN. Bank of America dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.57.

Shares of TXN stock traded up $3.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $180.02. 6,004,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,687,002. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $170.41 and its 200-day moving average is $173.37. The company has a market cap of $163.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $144.46 and a fifty-two week high of $186.30.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 42.33%. Analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.73%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

