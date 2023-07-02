Howard Capital Management Group LLC Sells 674 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 202,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 674 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange makes up approximately 2.2% of Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $21,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 87.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ICE shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.7 %

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total value of $9,220,387.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,188,085 shares in the company, valued at $128,182,490.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total transaction of $9,220,387.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,188,085 shares in the company, valued at $128,182,490.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $55,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,771,083. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 93,934 shares of company stock worth $10,139,046 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ICE stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.08. 3,124,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,206,556. The company has a market capitalization of $63.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.89. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.60 and a 12 month high of $114.11.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 65.12%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

