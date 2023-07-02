Howard Capital Management Group LLC Sells 780 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC cut its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,550 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. Vulcan Materials makes up approximately 2.6% of Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Howard Capital Management Group LLC owned about 0.11% of Vulcan Materials worth $24,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 956.3% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

VMC traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $225.44. 811,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 813,945. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $198.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.90. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $137.54 and a 52-week high of $225.93.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.05%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total transaction of $113,366.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,565.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total transaction of $113,366.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,565.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 4,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total transaction of $947,404.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,151,069.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,644 shares of company stock valued at $1,529,014 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $188.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $212.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.08.

About Vulcan Materials

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.