Howard Capital Management Group LLC Takes Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GE. First National Trust Co grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 25,569 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 74.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $731,348.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,481.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $731,348.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,481.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $17,310,795.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 239,419 shares of company stock worth $24,144,151. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Up 2.0 %

General Electric stock traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.85. 7,382,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,011,589. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.09 and a 200 day moving average of $91.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $119.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.27. General Electric has a 12-month low of $46.55 and a 12-month high of $110.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. General Electric’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on GE. Citigroup upped their target price on General Electric from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on General Electric from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on General Electric from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on General Electric from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on General Electric from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.19.

General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

