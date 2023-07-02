HSBC FTSE 100 UCITS ETF (LON:HUKX) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7,656.30

HSBC FTSE 100 UCITS ETF (LON:HUKX – Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 7,656.30 ($97.35) and traded as low as GBX 7,512 ($95.51). HSBC FTSE 100 UCITS ETF shares last traded at GBX 7,564 ($96.17), with a volume of 13,882 shares traded.

HSBC FTSE 100 UCITS ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 7,657 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 7,658.58.

