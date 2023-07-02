Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HSON. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a buy rating and set a $42.50 price target on shares of Hudson Global in a research report on Friday, March 31st. TheStreet lowered Hudson Global from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

Hudson Global Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of HSON opened at $21.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.86. Hudson Global has a 52-week low of $17.88 and a 52-week high of $38.00. The firm has a market cap of $61.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudson Global

Hudson Global ( NASDAQ:HSON Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.45). Hudson Global had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $43.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.60 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Hudson Global will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSON. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in Hudson Global during the 1st quarter worth $295,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hudson Global by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 92,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC grew its stake in Hudson Global by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 57,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Hudson Global during the 1st quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Hudson Global by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,240,000 after buying an additional 12,146 shares during the last quarter. 49.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudson Global Company Profile

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

