ICON (ICX) Reaches Market Cap of $206.48 Million

ICON (ICX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 2nd. One ICON coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000706 BTC on exchanges. ICON has a market cap of $206.48 million and approximately $8.44 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ICON has traded down 4.9% against the dollar.

ICON Profile

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 960,646,477 coins and its circulating supply is 960,645,537 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ICON is icon.community.

Get ICON alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 960,633,306.8710506 with 960,633,304.8819544 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.22046776 USD and is up 6.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 102 active market(s) with $9,290,622.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.