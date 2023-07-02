ICON Price Reaches $0.22 (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. During the last week, ICON has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. One ICON coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000710 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ICON has a market cap of $208.29 million and $8.41 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About ICON

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 960,657,240 coins and its circulating supply is 960,656,627 coins. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ICON is icon.community.

Get ICON alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 960,633,306.8710506 with 960,633,304.8819544 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.22046776 USD and is up 6.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 102 active market(s) with $9,290,622.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.