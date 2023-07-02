IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Short Interest Up 128.1% in June

IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,067,500 shares, a growth of 128.1% from the May 31st total of 468,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,525.0 days.

IGIFF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on IGM Financial from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on IGM Financial from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TD Securities upgraded IGM Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IGIFF traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $30.35. The company had a trading volume of 4,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,052. IGM Financial has a 52-week low of $24.78 and a 52-week high of $33.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.64 and a 200 day moving average of $29.87.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.4127 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.31%. IGM Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.85%.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; and IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program.

