IMC Chicago LLC Takes $614,000 Position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN)

IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 12,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 9,825.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 234,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 232,086 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 110,682 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 111.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 156.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth $192,000.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA YINN traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.26. 1,413,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,682,285. The stock has a market cap of $486.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.45. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares has a 1 year low of $19.66 and a 1 year high of $101.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.68 and a 200 day moving average of $46.25.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Profile

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

