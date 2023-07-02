IMC Chicago LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYX traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.17. The company had a trading volume of 119,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,063. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.99. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 1-year low of $28.18 and a 1-year high of $36.31.

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

