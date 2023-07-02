iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 237,200 shares, a decline of 44.8% from the May 31st total of 429,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iMedia Brands

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iMedia Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of iMedia Brands by 15.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 12,663 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of iMedia Brands by 22.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iMedia Brands in the first quarter worth $96,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iMedia Brands by 54.3% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 61,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 21,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IMBI shares. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on iMedia Brands from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on iMedia Brands from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on iMedia Brands from $11.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on iMedia Brands from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

iMedia Brands Stock Performance

IMBI stock remained flat at $0.13 during midday trading on Friday. 5,980,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,417,389. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.39. iMedia Brands has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.05.

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. iMedia Brands had a negative net margin of 12.57% and a negative return on equity of 136.73%. The business had revenue of $133.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.65 million. As a group, analysts predict that iMedia Brands will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iMedia Brands Company Profile

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as an interactive media company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Consumer Brands, and Media Commerce Services. The company operates television networks, including ShopHQ that offers jewelry and watches, home, beauty and health, and fashion and accessories; ShopBulldogTV, which provides male-oriented products and services; ShopHQHealth that offers women and men products and services focused on health and wellness categories, such as physical, mental and spiritual health, financial and motivational wellness, weight management, and telehealth medical services; ShopJewelryHQ for jewelry products and services; and 1-2-3.tv, a retailing marketplace for live and automated auctions.

