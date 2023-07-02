Inchcape plc (OTCMKTS:IHCPF) Short Interest Down 45.5% in June

Inchcape plc (OTCMKTS:IHCPF – Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,700 shares, a drop of 45.5% from the May 31st total of 113,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Inchcape Price Performance
OTCMKTS:IHCPF remained flat at C$9.49 during midday trading on Friday. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,367. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$9.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.85. Inchcape has a 12-month low of C$9.49 and a 12-month high of C$9.90.
Inchcape Company Profile
