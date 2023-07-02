Inchcape plc (OTCMKTS:IHCPF) Short Interest Down 45.5% in June

Inchcape plc (OTCMKTS:IHCPF – Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,700 shares, a drop of 45.5% from the May 31st total of 113,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Inchcape Price Performance

OTCMKTS:IHCPF remained flat at C$9.49 during midday trading on Friday. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,367. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$9.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.85. Inchcape has a 12-month low of C$9.49 and a 12-month high of C$9.90.

Get Inchcape alerts:

Inchcape Company Profile

(Free Report)

See Also

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. It engages in the distribution, sales, and marketing of new and used cars, and parts. The company also provides aftersales service and body shop repairs; and finance and insurance products and services. It operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

Receive News & Ratings for Inchcape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inchcape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.