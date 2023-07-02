Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT) Shares Sold by Compass Advisory Group LLC

Compass Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report) by 82.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328,033 shares during the quarter. Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF comprises about 1.1% of Compass Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Compass Advisory Group LLC owned 0.57% of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF worth $1,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 923.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,405,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,285 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,815,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 730,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,434,000 after acquiring an additional 386,029 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,286,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 32.8% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 579,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,834,000 after acquiring an additional 143,007 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF stock opened at $27.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.14.

About Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF

The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

