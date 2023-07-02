Insider Buying: XRF Scientific Limited (ASX:XRF) Insider Acquires 22,000 Shares of Stock

XRF Scientific Limited (ASX:XRF – Free Report) insider David Brown acquired 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.09 ($0.73) per share, with a total value of A$23,958.00 ($15,972.00).

David Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

Get XRF Scientific alerts:

On Tuesday, May 16th, David Brown acquired 19,200 shares of XRF Scientific stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.13 ($0.75) per share, with a total value of A$21,696.00 ($14,464.00).

On Tuesday, May 9th, David Brown acquired 51,000 shares of XRF Scientific stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.18 ($0.79) per share, with a total value of A$60,180.00 ($40,120.00).

On Wednesday, April 26th, David Brown acquired 10,000 shares of XRF Scientific stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.25 ($0.83) per share, with a total value of A$12,500.00 ($8,333.33).

XRF Scientific Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.91.

About XRF Scientific

XRF Scientific Limited manufactures and markets precious metal products, specialized chemicals, and instruments for the scientific, analytical, construction material, and mining industries in Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through Capital Equipment, Precious Metals, and Consumables segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for XRF Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XRF Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.