Insider Selling: Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) CEO Sells $757,683.48 in Stock

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Free Report) CEO Sharon Price John sold 37,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $757,683.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 602,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,212,343.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Sharon Price John also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 23rd, Sharon Price John sold 16,000 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $324,000.00.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE BBW opened at $21.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.65. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.47 and a 12-month high of $26.87. The stock has a market cap of $311.17 million, a P/E ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Build-A-Bear Workshop ( NYSE:BBW Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.03). Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $120.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 226.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,343 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 27,277 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 67.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,438 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 10,275 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 12.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 670,825 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,263,000 after buying an additional 72,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 10.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 181,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after buying an additional 17,751 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

