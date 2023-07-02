Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NSP. 22nd Century Group reissued a maintains rating on shares of Insperity in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Insperity from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Insperity in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. 51job reaffirmed a reiterates rating on shares of Insperity in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Insperity from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Insperity currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $129.00.

Insperity stock opened at $118.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.23. Insperity has a one year low of $96.68 and a one year high of $131.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This is a boost from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.10%.

In related news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 12,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total value of $1,354,696.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 537,986 shares in the company, valued at $59,243,018.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 12,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total value of $1,354,696.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 537,986 shares in the company, valued at $59,243,018.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $104,260.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 550,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,301,746.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,301 shares of company stock worth $2,878,438. Company insiders own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Insperity by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 83,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,510,000 after acquiring an additional 5,660 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 195.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 6,903 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 132,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,087,000 after acquiring an additional 23,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. It offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

