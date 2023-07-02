Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Boosts Position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report) by 204.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,434 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. owned approximately 0.26% of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $3,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 217.5% in the 1st quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 423,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,091,000 after purchasing an additional 290,396 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the fourth quarter worth $21,108,000. Spinnaker Trust boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 188.8% during the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 276,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,179,000 after buying an additional 180,544 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 224.8% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 173,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,757,000 after buying an additional 119,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 761.6% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 91,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,559,000 after acquiring an additional 81,047 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPYX opened at $36.17 on Friday. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 12-month low of $28.18 and a 12-month high of $36.31. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.06.

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

