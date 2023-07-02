Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 36.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,655 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,844 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. First National Trust Co increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,684 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 124,050 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $14,638,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 168.6% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,613 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 10,429 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.7% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 48,959 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $102,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 0.5 %

COP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.32.

NYSE COP opened at $103.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $78.30 and a 52 week high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $15.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 20.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.27 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 26th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 16.32%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

