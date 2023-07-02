Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. decreased its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,601 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,997,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,994,784,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780,240 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,630,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,019,047,000 after purchasing an additional 6,681,249 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,313,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $718,576,000 after purchasing an additional 415,176 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,429,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $509,214,000 after purchasing an additional 180,066 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,218,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $325,974,000 after purchasing an additional 192,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSGP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.08.

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $89.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 13.21 and a current ratio of 13.21. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.54 and a twelve month high of $92.36. The company has a market capitalization of $36.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.80, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.88.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $584.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.36 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 24,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $1,990,375.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 346,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,934,965.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CoStar Group news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 24,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $1,990,375.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 346,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,934,965.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Frank Simuro sold 92,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $8,274,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 264,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,710,900.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 170,474 shares of company stock valued at $15,103,488. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

