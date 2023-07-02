Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Increases Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 654.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the first quarter worth about $70,000.

DSI opened at $84.17 on Friday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a twelve month low of $64.72 and a twelve month high of $84.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

