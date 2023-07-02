Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 101 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,678 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Prostatis Group LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Electric news, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $17,310,795.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,238.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other General Electric news, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $17,310,795.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,238.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $731,348.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,481.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 239,419 shares of company stock valued at $24,144,151 over the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

General Electric Stock Up 2.0 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.19.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $109.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. General Electric has a 52 week low of $46.55 and a 52 week high of $110.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.09 and its 200 day moving average is $91.70. The company has a market cap of $119.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.27.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. General Electric had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 4.17%.

General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.